Sea trials of late and over-budget ferry ‘an overall success’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Trials of a late and over-budget ferry have been an “overall success”, a shipbuilding company has said.

The MV Glen Sannox has successfully completed a number of sea acceptance trials after construction work was completed at the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

It comes after a blackout caused by a power cut on the vessel led to another delay on Thursday October 3.

On Friday, Ferguson Marine sent a letter to Sir Edward Mountain, Conservative MSP and convenor of the Scottish Parliament’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport (NZET) committee, stating a number of sea trials that took place between Tuesday and Thursday this week had gone to plan.

The letter, sent by the shipbuilder’s interim CEO John Pettigrew, says the trials included testing the ship’s steering and manoeuvring, speed, stopping, thrusters, noise and vibration.

They also included testing of Unmanned Machinery Space (UMS) and endurance.

The shipbuilders have said they will provide the NZET committee with a handover date as soon as it is confirmed.

It adds: “We are pleased to report that the trials were an overall success.

“Additionally, we have fully resolved the setup of the fire and gas detection system. Two successful LNG (liquified natural gas) bunkerings were also carried out, and the LNG tank level alarms were tested and approved on Saturday.

“Although further work is ongoing, we will provide the committee with a definitive handover date as soon as it is confirmed.”

CalMac were unable to comment at this time.

The Scottish Conservatives were contacted for comment.