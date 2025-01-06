Commuters hit by travel disruption as severe weather warnings persist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Many commuters are suffering travel disruption from severe weather, with major roads closed and railway lines blocked.

Manchester airport’s runways were closed early on Monday morning because of heavy snow but have since reopened.

Severe weather warnings from the Met Office remain in place for large parts of the UK.

It was the UK’s coldest night of the winter so far, with a temperature of minus 13.3C recorded in Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands, between Ullapool and Inverness.

The Environment Agency has issued 166 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 299 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, across England.

In Wales, there are three flood warnings and 34 flood alerts.

Thousands of journeys on the M25 in Surrey are being delayed as the motorway is closed in the anti-clockwise direction from junction 10 for the A3 to junction eight for Reigate after a lorry crashed into the central reservation and came to a rest sideways across the carriageway.

The M5 in Gloucestershire is closed southbound from junction 11A for Gloucester to junction 12 for Quedgeley because of extensive flooding.

Several stretches of A-roads across England are also closed because of severe weather.

These include:

– The A66 in Cumbria in both directions between the A1M and the M6 because of snow.– The A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire/Derbyshire in both directions between the A616 for Flouch and the A57 for Hollingworth because of flooding.– The A49 in Herefordshire in both directions between the A4112 for Stockton and the A44 for Leominster because of flooding.

The A46 in Warwickshire is also closed in both directions between the A452 for Kenilworth and the M40 (junction 15) because of a crash.

National Highways said “a car is reported to have aquaplaned due to flooding in the area”.

Aquaplaning is when a driver loses control because a layer of water prevents their tyres from gripping the road.

Severe weather is also causing widespread disruption on the railway network.

Flooding has forced the closure of all railway lines between Derby and both Nottingham and East Midlands Parkway.

This is affecting CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway services.

The operators are also disrupted by flooding closing all lines between Peterborough and Leicester.

Southeastern trains are unable to run from Ramsgate or Margate towards London via Canterbury West because of a fallen tree.

Great Western Railway said its trains between Bristol Parkway and Gloucester are running at a reduced speed because of “heavy rain flooding the railway”.

TransPennine Express said severe weather is causing the same issue for its services between Barnetby and Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire.

Flooding means Transport for Wales services between Manchester and North Wales are only able to operate between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester.

Manchester airport said at 7.15am that its two runways had reopened, after reporting at 6.30am that they were closed because of “heavy snow”.

Three departures for Monday have been cancelled and a number of other flights are delayed.

The Met Office issued a yellow rain warning covering much of the West Midlands across to the Lincolnshire coast is in force until 10am, while a separate warning for snow and ice covers much of northern England and North Wales until midday.

There is also a yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland until midday, and two warnings for snow and ice which combined cover much of Scotland, one until 11am and another until midday.

Most of the UK saw heavy snow or icy rainfall over the weekend.

Major airports closed their runways for several hours due to heavy snow, while there were stranded vehicles and collisions which blocked key roads across northern England.

Cold air will return and remain across the whole country from Monday onwards after a brief spell of milder conditions in southern areas, the Met Office said.