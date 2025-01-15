Linda Nolan’s sister Coleen ‘devastated’ by death of ‘beacon of kindness’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coleen Nolan has expressed devastation at the death of her sister Linda Nolan, who she called a “beacon of love, kindness, and strength”.

Irish singer Nolan, who was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne, died “peacefully” surrounded by her family at the age of 65 on Wednesday.

Nolan died in hospital in Blackpool, having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. In 2020, it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

Writing on Instagram, Coleen said: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda.

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room.

“Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts.”

Celebrities Myleene Klass, Jake Quickenden and Jo O’Meara all sent their support to Coleen and family following their loss.

Nolans manager Dermot McNamara said it was “with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan”.

He added in a statement: “Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

“At around 10.20am on Wednesday, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

“Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.”

Nolan revealed she had started the cancer life-extending drug, called Enhertu, in August 2024, which she called “amazing”, and pushed for other people to have this “opportunity” to take the medication.

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Another sister, Loose Women star Coleen, revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Following Linda’s death, Nikki Barraclough – chief executive of Prevent Breast Cancer UK – hailed her for breaking down “the barriers around breast cancer” and facing her own condition “with incredible courage”.

She said: “We are immensely saddened to hear about Linda’s death. She, along with her sisters, has done such a lot to help break down the barriers around breast cancer and she faced her diagnoses with incredible courage.”

Ms Barraclough added that “any death from breast cancer is devastating, but for so many members of one family to have been diagnosed with breast cancer is a tragedy and one that we hope will one day be entirely preventable”.

“The Nolan sisters have been incredibly open about their experiences with cancer, which will undoubtedly have helped save lives,” she also said.

“Their story just goes to show how important it is that women understand their family history in relation to cancer and are breast aware. Finding a lump early can make all the difference.

“Our condolences are with Linda’s family, friends and her many fans around the world.”

Linda was born the sixth of eight children to Tommy and Maureen Nolan on February 23 1959 in Dublin. Her parents – both singers – were keen to turn their young family into a musical troupe and Linda made her stage debut at the age of four.

They then toured with actor and singer Frank Sinatra and made their own BBC TV Specials.

She left the group – known for the songs as Gotta Pull Myself Together, Attention to Me and I’m In The Mood for Dancing – which made her famous in 1983, but later reformed with her sisters for several comeback performances.

In her solo career, she has toured with Gene Pitney and was celebrated for her West End shows.

Nolan, who competed on Celebrity Big Brother and was also a Daily Mirror columnist, had musical theatre appearances in shows such as Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block “H”.

Singer Shane Nolan said he was “very grateful” he could spend a few hours with his aunt before her death.

He wrote on X: “My beautiful Aunty Linda. Got to spend a few hours with her yesterday which I’m very grateful for.”

A message on the official Loose Women Instagram page said: “We are saddened by the news Linda Nolan, Coleen’s sister, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017, has died at the age of 65.”

It added: “We are sending all our love to Coleen and Linda’s family”.

Comedian and singer Tommy Cannon wrote on Instagram: “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan.

“I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy – full of warmth and love. My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family.”

Comedian Paul Elliott, known for the double act The Chuckle Brothers, said he would “cherish” his more than four decades of memories with Nolan, and called the news “devastating” on Instagram.

He also said on X that his “heart breaks” that she had died aged 65 but took comfort in the thought she was “now with the love of her life Brian” Hudson, her husband of 26 years who died in 2007 after being diagnosed with skin cancer, and developing liver failure.

Eurovision star Cheryl Baker, known for Bucks Fizz before it became The Fizz, wrote on X: “Oh no! I’ve just heard the news about (Linda Nolan).

“The most incredible voice, the wickedest sense of humour, such a massive talent. You’re with Brian now, Lin. Thoughts are with all the family.”

Outside of her TV and musical career, Nolan helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society, Samaritans and others.

Chief executive of charity Breast Cancer Now Claire Rowney said “in her many years as our ambassador, Linda has been a fierce and unwavering supporter of our work, both through fundraising and as a staunch advocate for raising awareness of and championing the needs of people living with secondary breast cancer”.

She added: “In the last few months of her life, Linda rallied alongside us as we petitioned for life-extending drug Enhertu to be made available on the NHS for patients with HER2-low secondary breast cancer. We are eternally grateful to Linda for using her voice to campaign with us.”