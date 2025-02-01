Four people die after vehicle crashes into building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people have died after a vehicle crashed into a building.

Officers were called to reports a vehicle had hit the building in Magdalen Street, Colchester at around 4.40am on Saturday, Essex Police said.

Emergency services attended but four people died at the scene.

The ages and genders of the victims have not yet been disclosed.

Their families have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers, the force said.

Magdalen Street is expected to remain shut throughout Saturday while an investigation takes place.

Temporary assistant chief constable Stuart Hooper said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, is with the friends and families of the four people who died this morning.

“I want to thank the businesses and residents in the Magdalen Street area for their support and understanding today in what has been a really difficult and tragic situation.

“I always want to pay tribute to emergency services personnel who have worked diligently, professionally and compassionately to ensure the dignity of those who have died.

“Our inquiries to establish what led up to the collision are ongoing and I need anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage relating to the incident has been asked to contact the force quoting incident 179 of 1 February, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.