First blind Strictly winner Chris McCausland says ‘anything can happen’

Chris McCausland said “anything can happen” with support and determination after he became the first blind contestant to win Strictly Come Dancing.

McCausland and partner Dianne Buswell lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night following a public vote, as the BBC show celebrated 20 years on screen this year.

They beat Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and partner Vito Coppola, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and dancer Aljaz Skorjanec and JLS singer JB Gill and partner Lauren Oakley.

After being announced as the winner, McCausland said: “This is for her (Dianne) and it’s for everyone out there that thought and got told they couldn’t do something.

“It just shows with opportunity and support and determination, anything can happen.”

He also thanked Buswell, saying: “She deserves this so much. She’s just honestly one of the easiest people to be funny with – and unless she changes her number, she’s stuck with me.”

Liverpool-born McCausland, who lost his sight completely by the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa – a hereditary eye disease which causes gradual degeneration of the retina, called his triumph “astonishing”.

He added that he “honestly thought I could go out in the first week or two, and I know no-one went out in the first week but I still thought I could”.

Disability charity Sense and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) praised his success, and his raising of the profile of people who are living with disabilities.

Steven Morris, who is deafblind and the campaigns officer for the disability charity Sense, said the win shows that people “can break down barriers many wrongly don’t think are possible”, and said it would “lead to many more disabled people being included in the biggest TV shows”.

Debbie Miller, director of customer advice and support at RNIB, said that both McCausland and the second deaf contestant Ghouri “left an immeasurable positive impact”, and them competing has “sparked so many positive conversations”, and highlighted “the importance of diversity”.

Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis competed in 2021, winning the competition as the first deaf contestant.

This marks the first win for Buswell, who had made it to the final with social media star Joe Sugg in 2018, and Eastenders actor and model Bobby Brazier in 2023.

She said: “Chris says that this is for me, but it’s not for me – this is for me and you, Chris. We did this together.

“This is for both of us, not just me, we worked together and we did it.”

After months of dancing, McCausland was praised for his three routines – which included the couple’s favourite dance, their final show dance and the routine best enjoyed by the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood says his “eyes opened” after visiting the studio to see McCausland and Buswell perform, and read out a Christmas card to the comedian, describing him as a “light that shines for all to see”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas rose from her seat to give Buswell a hug and described her as an “amazing teacher”.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said he was not just an inspiration for the blind community, but “a role model for each and every one of us”.

McCausland was given his first perfect score of 40 points for a waltz routine to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers, his final dance of the series.

His second routine featured different dance styles to You Get What You Give by New Radicals, and he also recreated his viral “blackout moment” for the first dance.

In the couple’s choice routine to Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) by John Lennon, McCausland placed his hands over Buswell’s eyes as the room faded to black, before the ballroom went completely dark and then the light came back on – with pyrotechnics flaring in the background.

Last year’s winner was Coronation Street actor Ellie Leach, best known for playing Faye Windass in Coronation Street, who won with Coppola.

Oakley replaced Amy Dowden in early November after the Welsh dancer had to withdraw due to an injury.

Welsh dancer Dowden did feature in the final, where she hugged Oakley and Gill after they danced.