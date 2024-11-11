Boxing legend Chris Eubank swaps ring for tech world with new community app

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Former boxing world champion Chris Eubank is hoping to land a knockout in the world of tech after launching a new community fundraising venture that will see him visit schools and sports clubs across the UK.

Eubank has become a major shareholder of tech platform Trust Huddle, working alongside founder Paul Broadbent, with aims to sign up tens of thousands of school-parent-teacher associations and sports clubs in its first year alone.

The app is free for community groups and offers a one-stop platform for fundraising, event organising, messaging, administration and second-hand item sales.

Eubank, 58, will visit community groups across the country to spread the word about his new venture over the next few months, including boxing and sports clubs, as well as schools.

He said Trust Huddle is “revolutionary” for communities.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve always been a believer in the power of unity and Trust Huddle is the ultimate tool for driving communities forward.

“From sports clubs to charities and everything in between, this platform empowers people to achieve more – raising funds, communicating and thriving together.

“I couldn’t be more excited about changing the way communities work.”

More than 200 schools and 3,000 users have signed up since trialling the app, with aims to boost this to in excess of 20,000 schools and four million users in its first year following the official launch this month.

It's not really even a business for me - it's a mission Chris Eubank, former world champion boxer

Initially focusing on the UK, Trust Huddle plans to expand to the US within a year or two, with Europe also in its sights.

It is in talks with a potential investor in the US to help with the expansion, which is a big focus for the group given that Eubank spends half his time in the States.

Mr Broadbent is forecasting £7.6 million in revenues in the first year and £6.6 million in net profits.

Eubank – a 19-time world champion – said that while the venture is set to make money, it is about helping communities and will be free for clubs to use, charging a small percentage on transactions made through the app.

“It’s not really even a business for me – it’s a mission,” Eubank told PA.

“It’s never really been about money for me, but looking after people within the community.”

He added: “I’m doing what I’ve always done, but now I have not only a nationwide community but eventually also a global community.”

Since retiring from boxing, Eubank has become an influential figure in mentoring youth in both the UK and US, working with teenagers involved in the justice system in the States.

With Trust Huddle, he is also hoping to bring community fundraising to clubs in more deprived areas nationwide.

Eubank said this is especially key for many grassroots boxing clubs.

“Boxing is a ghetto sport,” he said.

“But it can bring you from the bottom right to the top of the world and make you a king.”