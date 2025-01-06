Man charged with assisting escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife
Imran Chowdhury has been charged with assisting former soldier Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023, police said.
A man has been charged with assisting former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.
Imran Chowdhury, 25, of Chingford, north-east London, has been charged with assisting Khalife after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023, the Metropolitan Police said.
Chowdhury was arrested in January 2024 and was charged in December via postal requisition, with one count of assisting an escaped prisoner, contrary to Section 22(2) of the Criminal Justice Act 1961, the force added.
He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
No further action was taken against a 25-year-old woman who was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in February 2024, the Met said.
Khalife was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial in November 2024.
Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found Khalife had breached the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts.
He was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax and had already admitted escaping from Wandsworth Prison.