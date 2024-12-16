Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo denies claims and criticises ‘political climate’
Yang Tengbo said it was ‘entirely untrue’ to describe him as a spy.
Alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who forged links with the Duke of York and mixed with other British establishment figures, insisted he has “done nothing wrong or unlawful”.
Mr Yang said it was “entirely untrue” to claim he was involved in espionage and said he was a victim of a “political climate” which had seen a rise in tensions between the UK and China.
Businessman Mr Yang became a “close” confidant of the Duke of York and has also been pictured with senior politicians including Lord David Cameron and Baroness Theresa May.
In a statement after a High Court judge lifted an order granting him anonymity he said: “Due to the high level of speculation and misreporting in the media and elsewhere, I have asked my legal team to disclose my identity.
“I have done nothing wrong or unlawful and the concerns raised by the Home Office against me are ill-founded. The widespread description of me as a ‘spy’ is entirely untrue.”
Mr Yang last week lost an appeal over a decision to bar him from entering the UK on national security grounds.
Mr Yang was known in the legal case only as H6 until the anonymity order was lifted on Monday.