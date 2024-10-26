Labour MP Mike Amesbury to ‘co-operate with police’ after reports of assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Labour MP Mike Amesbury will “co-operate with any inquiries” police have, the party has said, as officers probe reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

Footage that emerged on social media on Saturday appeared to show the 55-year-old berating a man who was lying on the road before a bystander pushed him away.

“You won’t ever threaten me again, will you? You won’t ever threaten me again,” the MP for Runcorn and Helsby appeared to say.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers were called to reports of an attack in Frodsham at 2.48am and “inquiries are ongoing”.

The Labour Party said: “We are aware of an incident that took place last night. We understand that Mike Amesbury MP approached Cheshire Police to report what happened this morning himself and that he will co-operate with any inquiries they have.”

The force said: “At 2.48am on October 26, police were called to reports of an assault in Frodsham.

“A caller reported he had been assaulted by a man in Main Street.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Amesbury has been contacted for comment.