King faces Indigenous activists for second day in a row on Australia tour

The King was confronted for a second day by First Nations activists questioning the supremacy of the British monarchy in Australia.

When Charles met Indigenous elders during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) in Sydney one told him their goal was “sovereignty”.

The visit came after the King was accused on Monday of “genocide” against Australia’s First Nations by senator Lidia Thorpe who told him “You are not my King”.

After the King spoke to guests at Parliament House in Canberra, Ms Thorpe, who wore a possum skin coat and carried a traditional message stick, shouted: “You are not our King, you are not sovereign … you have committed genocide against our people.”

Her comments were criticised as “disrespectful” by Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese, who attended the event, and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended the King, describing him as an “incredible ambassador”.

Elder Allan Murray from the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council appeared to reference Senator Thorpe’s words in his Sydney greeting.

Charles nodded as he said: “Welcome to country. We’ve got stories to tell, and I think you witnessed that story yesterday in Canberra, but the story is unwavering and we’ve got a long way to achieve what we want to achieve and that’s our own sovereignty. But welcome to Gadigal land.”

The King stood by an outdoor fire pit for a traditional smoking ceremony with members of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation.

He wafted cleansing smoke over himself and remembered his first visit to Australia as a 17-year-old when he studied at a remote school in the outback.

“I was out in the bush in Victoria in 1966 trying to get the fire going was a problem because we didn’t have one of those,” he said.

The National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) is a not-for-profit social enterprise, which aims to build solid foundations and futures for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

He met Aunty-in-Residence NCIE and local Indigenous elder, Aunty Beryl Van Opploo who demonstrated traditional food preparation techniques.

Speaking about the senator’s protest she said: “Everybody has choices but I come from a different era.

“Personally, I grew up with it and I’ve lived it. We did used to protest and did all (that) when I was younger but not in a mean way.

“People have choices and I’ve been brought up by my elders with respect.”

In a nearby sports hall, the King was impressed with a dance performance from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performers.

Greeting the dancers afterwards, he said: “That looked like a good exercise. I don’t think I can still do it at my age.”

Charles later spoke privately with several First Nations elders, Indigenous rangers of the Gamay region, and members of the Inner City Empowered Communities Group, which provides services to the local First Nations communities in Sydney.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Murray said: “We always long for a return of our sovereignty. We are a sovereign people, we have never signed a formal agreement or treaty.

“The Union Jack was put on our land without our consent. We’ve been ignored. We can’t rest on our laurels.”

Asked whether he blames the King, he said: “It was his family that goes back to 1770. We’ve sent to the Kings and Queens asking to be recognised but have been ignored since 1770.

“I think he listened to what I said.”

He commented about last year’s divisive referendum that saw Australians overwhelmingly reject a plan to give greater political rights to Indigenous people.

“The King’s visit to Australia is a year after the failed referendum. There’s ill feeling in the community and our people are being violated, discriminated and displaced.”