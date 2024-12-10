Elizabeth Emblem a fitting ‘tribute’ to officers killed on duty, say fathers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The fathers of two murdered policewomen have hailed the new Elizabeth Emblem as a fitting “tribute” to their daughters and others who have died in the line of duty.

Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone both received the emblem from the King during the first presentation of the awards, following the deaths of their daughters, Pcs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone, who were murdered after answering a 999 call.

Charles spent an hour with the families of 38 men and women who were fire fighters, police officers or other public servants, chatting about the loved ones they lost and handing over the nation’s gratitude in the form of the emblem.

Pcs Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, were murdered by Dale Cregan in a gun and grenade attack after responding to a 999 call in Hattersley, Greater Manchester in 2012.

Following a campaign by Mr Hughes and Mr Bone, it was announced earlier this year that the emblem would be awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

Mr Hugues, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire said after the Windsor Castle ceremony: “We can’t change what’s happened, but I think if we can remember them and honour them in this way, that’s a quite efficient tribute – quite rightly so as well.”

He added: “It’s been a long arduous campaign but it’s been worthwhile in the end, to see so many families here today receiving it after so many years.

“It’s been quite poignant quite, emotional at times.”

Mr Bone, from Pool in Wharfedale, West Yorkshire said: “It’s nice to be at the end of the process and (to get) recognition finally from the state for people who have lost their lives.”