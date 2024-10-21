Alpaca fluffs its lines and sneezes in front of King

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The King was left in “disbelief” after a crown-wearing alpaca dressed in a suit with a gold bow tie sneezed as he went to say hello.

The animal was calmly waiting with its owner among hundreds of well-wishers to meet the King outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra when he committed the social gaff.

Robert Fletcher had brought his nine-year-old alpaca – named Hefner as his mother was called Playgirl – on its lead to meet the King.

But when Charles stroked his nose the animal sneezed and those around him laughed.

Mr Fletcher said afterwards: “I got to shake his hand and then Hefner sneezed.

“The King just looked in disbelief. But it’s just who Hefner is. He is an alpaca after all.”

Mr Fletcher, of Goulburn, New South Wales, uses his alpaca as a support animal for charities and nursing homes.

He added: “My wife found the crown and thought it was fitting. I think he loves his crown very much.

“He has lots of outfits but it’s a special day so he is in a suit and bow tie as well. He doesn’t bite and he doesn’t spit. He’s always on his best behaviour anyway.

“And he is a pro-monarchy alpaca.”

Charles and Camilla received huge cheers as they walked from the Australian War Memorial to meet well-wishers after leaving floral tributes in honour of Australia’s war dead.

Thousands lined the walkway and among the crowds was John Mordes, 21, who took time off work to see the King and Queen.

He said: “He asked me if I was off university and I said I should be in work instead.

“I came down because he is the King (and Queen) and I don’t know when I will ever see them again.”