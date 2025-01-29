Charity drops pandemic fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore’s name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Renowned charity fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore’s name has been dropped from the foundation set up in his honour.

The Captain Tom Foundation is now known as the 1189808 Foundation, reflecting the organisation’s charity number.

The update this week comes just over two months after the charities watchdog found there had been “repeated” misconduct and mismanagement on the part of Sir Tom’s daughter and her husband in their running of the foundation.

The Charity Commission’s report found a “repeated pattern of behaviour” which saw Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin make private gains and which the regulator said will have left the public feeling “misled”.

The report found that a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits the Ingram-Moores enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

At the time of the commission’s report in November, a spokesperson for the foundation said it was “imploring the Ingram-Moores to rectify matters by returning the funds due” to the charity.

The Ingram-Moores argued it was a “breach of privacy” for the book deal to have been disclosed by the Charity Commission and said “significant fees” had been paid to the literary agent, legal and PR professionals, as well as some money having “supported” the foundation.

The Ingram-Moores had already been banned last year from being charity trustees, with Mrs Ingram-Moore prohibited from being a trustee or holding a senior management role in any charity in England and Wales for 10 years, and Mr Ingram-Moore for eight years.

He resigned as director of the foundation in June last year, while Mrs Ingram-Moore quit in 2021.

Last week Club Nook, a company of which the Ingram-Moores are directors, filed company accounts showing the value of its assets had plunged to just £149 in the year to April 2024, down from £336,300 in the previous 12 months.

A lawyer for the Ingram-Moores indicated back in 2023 that the Captain Tom Foundation might shut down, and the charity stopped taking donations that summer.

The millions raised by the late Sir Tom and donated to NHS Charities Together before the foundation was formed were not part of the commission’s inquiry.