Third arrest in murder probe after man hit by car on Christmas Day

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was hit by a car after an argument in a bar on Christmas Day.

Police were called to reports of the disturbance outside The Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, Lancashire, shortly before 4.50pm.

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died in the early hours of Boxing Day.

A 58-year-old man of no fixed address and a 31-year-old man from Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 35-year-old remains in custody and the 58-year-old has been released on conditional bail.

On Saturday evening a 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Bryony Midgley, from Lancashire Police’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Kirk’s family and loved ones at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“The family are being supported by specially trained officers and remain at the forefront of our minds. Nobody should have to go through what they are going through, particularly at this time of year.

“As part of this fast-paced investigation, we have made a further arrest today.”

She added: “On the night we recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser from a car park in Brindle Street, after it had travelled down Livesey Branch Road following the fatal collision.

“I would ask anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam which covered the area between Livesey Branch Road and Brindle Street between 4.30pm and 5pm on Christmas Day to check their footage. If you have captured a Toyota Land Cruiser please make contact with my team.

“We know there was an altercation in The Gate prior to the fatal incident outside, which is linked.

“I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage to also make contact with my team.

“I am aware that news of this incident will cause some concern in the community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we have increased patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information or footage should call 101, quoting log 747 of December 27 2024.

In a tribute to Mr Marsden, his family said: “To our hero, spread your wings far and wide. Your partner Leanne and your babies love you millions. You really were like no other, goodnight x.

“Kirk you were a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed. Rest with your dad now in heaven x.”