Cardiff University sets out plans to cut 400 jobs and close degrees
It comes as university leaders have warned of significant financial issues in recent years.
Cardiff University has set out proposals to cut 400 jobs and close a number of degree programmes, including nursing and music, because of a funding shortfall.
Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, said it was “no longer an option” to continue as it was without taking difficult decisions.
The proposed changes include a reduction of 400 full-time academic staff – 7% of total workforce.
Subjects and programmes in ancient history, modern languages and translation, music, nursing, and religion and theology could be closed.
The university said it would use compulsory redundancy only if absolutely necessary.