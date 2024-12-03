Emir of Qatar to begin two-day state visit to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Emir of Qatar will begin a two-day state visit to the UK hosted by the King.

Charles will welcome Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry staged in Whitehall.

But missing will be Queen Camilla who, on Monday evening, pulled out of the official open-air greeting on Horse Guards Parade and a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, due to lingering effects of a recent viral chest infection.

Camilla will join the royal party later for a private lunch with the Emir and his wife and will also take part in all but one of the elements of the evening state banquet at Buckingham Palace, staged in honour of the Emir.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will take part in the ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, one of the few official appearances by Kate during a year in which she has been successfully treated for cancer.

The princess has been gradually returning to royal duties after she announced in September she had completed her chemotherapy treatment and her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

She will travel with her husband in the carriage procession and the couple will join Charles and Camilla as they host a lunch for their guests Sheikh Tamim and Sheikha Jawaher.

However, Kate will not attend the state banquet hosted by the King, although William will be a guest.

Doctors have urged Camilla, 77, to take time to rest and recover fully because of the lingering effects of the illness, contracted a month ago following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa, which include diminished reserves of energy.

She is hoping to be able to view a display of Qatari artefacts after lunch in the palace’s picture gallery with her husband, the Waleses and the Emir, and at the start of the state banquet will pose for a group photo but will take a short break before dinner while guests are met in a receiving line.

No major changes are expected to her diary for the rest of the week, but the Queen has been advised by her medical team to take each day as it comes.

Meanwhile, the occasion marks the start of a busier week for Kate, who will be hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, when she is expected to be joined by her children and husband for the event.

Sheikh Tamim, 44, was educated in Britain, attending public schools Sherborne and Harrow, before graduating from Sandhurst military academy.

On Wednesday, the final day of the two-day visit, the Emir will visit Sandhurst before travelling to the Palace to bid farewell formally to the King and Queen, with Camilla expected to be there.

Sheikh Tamim will also travel to Downing Street for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.