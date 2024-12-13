Buckingham Palace says reports of staff member’s arrest will be investigated
A Palace spokesperson said ‘appropriate action’ would be taken over reports of an incident in a London bar.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
An investigation will take place after reports a member of Buckingham Palace staff was arrested after a Christmas party, according to a Palace spokesperson.
The spokesperson said “appropriate action” would be taken after the Palace was made aware of the incident.
The Sun reported a female member of staff was arrested at a bar in Victoria on Tuesday.
A Palace spokesperson told the BBC: “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.
“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”
The Metropolitan Police told The Sun officers had been called to a bar in Victoria Street after reports a customer had “smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff”.
They said a 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly before being released after being given a penalty notice.
The Metropolitan Police have been approached for comment.