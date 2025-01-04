British man among 14 killed in New Orleans attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A British man has been confirmed as one of those killed in a deadly New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans.

Metropolitan Police confirmed they were supporting the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, of Chelsea, who was killed in the attack in Bourbon Street.

Authorities have confirmed at least 14 people died and least 39 others were injured when a man in a pick-up truck ploughed through crowds before he was gunned down by police.

Mr Pettifer’s family said in a statement: “The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed‘s death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and a friend to so many.

“We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.

“We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you.”

The New Orleans coroner gave Mr Pettifer’s preliminary cause of death as “blunt force injuries”.

The attack took place in the city’s French Quarter at around 3am local time on New Year’s Day.

The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, allegedly drove through crowds before getting out of the vehicle and firing a gun before being shot by police.

The FBI confirmed an Islamic State flag was found inside the vehicle and explosive devices were found nearby.

It is believed he acted alone.