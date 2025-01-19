Last British hostage in Gaza freed after more than 15 months of captivity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last British hostage in Gaza has been released by Hamas after more than 15 months of captivity in what was described as “ongoing torture” for her family.

British-Israeli Emily Damari was named as one of three hostages Hamas promised to free on Sunday after there were delays to a ceasefire deal which secured the phased release of those in captivity as well as a pause in the Israel-Hamas war.

The 28-year-old’s mother, Mandy Damari, who grew up in Beckenham, south-east London, has fiercely campaigned for her daughter’s freedom, and those close to the family have told of her “unending torment”.

Lawyers for the families of British and British-linked hostages confirmed the news of Ms Damari’s release.

In a post on X, Adam Wagner and Adam Rose said: “We are delighted that our client, Emily Damari, has finally been released, after over 15 months of captivity by Hamas terrorists. We cannot wait to meet her.

“We are thankful to everyone who has played parts in campaigning for her release, including the British government who have provided support over the past 15 months.

“We request now that the family is allowed some peace and space.

“We continue to call for the speedy return of the other four hostages with strong British connections and for whom we act, Eli Sharabi, Yossi Sharabi (deceased), Oded Lifshitz and Avinatan Or, and of all of the other hostages.”

Two other hostages, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, were also released and the trio are now in Israel.

Israel is expect to release around 90 Palestinian prisoners later on Sunday.

Emily Cohen, who represents Ms Damari’s family, said earlier in the afternoon: “These final few hours have been the most agonising that you can imagine, after nearly 500 days of unending torment for Mandy and all the other families.”

She reiterated pleas to respect Mandy Damari’s privacy, adding: “I know she wants everyone to know how deeply grateful she is to the British public, MPs, football supporters and strangers from around the world, who have been praying and campaigning for Emily’s release.”

Stephen Brisley, whose brother-in-law is also a hostage, bonded with Ms Damari’s family over their shared experiences, and said he cried when he saw she had been named as one of the hostages to be released.

Mr Brisley, who is originally from Bristol but lives in South Wales, told the PA news agency: “I’m not ashamed to say that I shed more than a few tears a couple of hours ago when it was confirmed, particularly that Emily was coming out, because I have that personal connection with Mandy, her mum, and have spent time with her and with members of her wider family, her aunt and uncle.

“I know what this means to them, and so I’m incredibly pleased and joyous for them.”

The release of the three hostages marks the first step in a ceasefire deal that UK politicians have described as “fragile”.

Cabinet minister Darren Jones said the UK is “hopeful” about the ceasefire, but added: “There’s much more work to be done.”

Asked how confident he is that it will hold, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury told Times Radio: “We’re certainly very hopeful. It’s great that we’ve gotten to this position where a ceasefire has begun.

“Clearly it’s fragile, clearly there’s much more work to be done. We want the hostages released back to Israel, for the fighting to stop, as we said, from the very start of this conflict.

“Then the most immediate priority will be making sure that the aid that has been put together is able to be released into Gaza to support the people who desperately are in need of it.

“Then we have that small window of opportunity, that hope that we might be able to get all the parties around the table once again, to focus on a permanent, two-state solution that could prevent this type of war and terrorism from returning to the region in the future.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel urged all parties to “stick with the plan that has been outlined”.

She told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “The three hostages, Emily is clearly one of them, and her mother, Mandy – many of us have met Mandy, we know the family – but just the sheer anxiety and apprehension that they’ll be feeling, it’s just extraordinary.”

Dame Priti went on to describe the ceasefire deal as “vital”, adding: “All parties are calling for it. Countries are calling for it. There’s a lot of hope that is really linked to this new deal and framework.

“I think everyone will urge both sides to stick with the plan that has been outlined, recognising it’s difficult, it’s very sensitive. We need to see the hostages released in this first phase, others to come out and clearly then work together in a constructive way for a better future for the region.”