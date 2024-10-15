Former Army chief General Sir Mike Jackson dies aged 80

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



General Sir Mike Jackson has died aged 80, the British Army said.

Sir Mike, a former chief of the general staff and head of the Army, died on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

The father-of-three led the Army during the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003 after serving in Northern Ireland and Bosnia.

General ‘Jacko’ served with distinction for over 40 years British Army tribute

The British Army said in a tribute: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of General Sir Mike Jackson GCB, CBE, DSO, on October 15 surrounded by his family.

“General ‘Jacko’ served with distinction for over 40 years, finishing his career as chief of the general staff.

“He will be greatly missed, and long remembered. Utrinque Paratus.”

The Parachute Regimental Association said he was a “great leader of men” who will be “missed by many”.

Sir Mike gained a reputation for being a tough and uncompromising soldier and was reportedly nicknamed Darth Vader and The Prince of Darkness by his men due to his cool manner and gravel voice.

He became head of the British Army just a month before the Iraq war, replacing General Sir Michael Walker.

During his time as the country’s top soldier, the general had to deal with claims of Iraqi prisoner abuse at the hands of UK troops and growing discontent about the role of coalition troops.

In March 2006, he created headlines after criticising kidnap victim Norman Kember, claiming the Briton had not thanked the SAS soldiers who rescued him and his Canadian colleagues from their captors in Iraq.

Sir Mike retired in August of that year having held the post for three-and-a-half years.

Born on March 21, 1944, Sir Mike was educated at Stamford School and Sandhurst before being commissioned into the army as an officer in 1963.

He later earned a degree in Russian studies from Birmingham University while serving in the Intelligence Corps.