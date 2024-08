War veteran celebrating 102nd birthday becomes Britain’s oldest parachutist

Support truly

A 102-year-old Second World War veteran has become Britain’s oldest parachutist, after leaping out of a plane over East Anglia.

Manette Baillie, from Benhall in Suffolk, completed her first parachute jump on Sunday from Beccles Airfield in celebration of her 102nd birthday on Wednesday.

Ms Baillie, who, ahead of the jump, said “you must always look for something new” afterwards told BBC Radio 4 that the jump was “a bit scary”.

“I must admit I shut my eyes very firmly,” she said.

“I just want other people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up anything. Just keep going.”

Callum Kennedy from UK Parachuting, who was Ms Baillie’s tandem partner for the skydive, said: “Manette was as cool as a cucumber, throughout the jump.

“In fact, she was so cool, I began to get nervous.”

Mark King, operations manager at UK Parachuting, presented Ms Baillie with flowers and a certificate of achievement, while a party at Benhall and Sternfield Ex-Servicemen’s Village Social Club was arranged to celebrate.

The centenarian, who had been married to a paratrooper, served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) in the Second World War.

She was raising money for Benhall’s village hall, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

She has so far raised more than £10,000 of her £30,000 target.

Ms Baillie is no stranger to high-octane activities, having celebrated her 100th birthday behind the wheel of a Ferrari at Silverstone.