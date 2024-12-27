Two men arrested after 19-year-old man ‘raped’ in Brighton
Two men in their 40s have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old man in Brighton city centre.
The victim reported being approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsden’s, in Old Steine, around 3.30am on Saturday before being raped in Steine Lane shortly afterwards, Sussex Police said.
Following the incident, he managed to seek help from a passer-by, who called police. The 19-year-old continues to receive support from specialist officers.
On Thursday, a 40-old man, from Redhill in Surrey, was arrested in Esher; and a 42-year-old man from Chessington, Kingston-Upon-Thomas, was arrested in Ramsgate, Kent.
They were both arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.
Detective Inspector Sean Booth urged any witnesses to come forward.
“These arrests were as a direct result of excellent work from our dedicated team of staff, officers and the public,” he said.
“We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”