Teen pedestrian dies after being struck by car
A 17-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car on the M5 motorway in Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police said the incident occurred at about 11pm on Monday evening, with the teenager dying at the scene.
The M5 is closed in both directions between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 25 (Taunton) and is expected to remain closed for some time while police carry out enquiries.
Police said the victim’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by a specially-trained officer.
No one else was injured in the incident.
A mandatory referral has also been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference of log number 1170 of 11 November.