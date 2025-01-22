Using technology in schools can tackle absences and staff shortages – Phillipson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harnessing technology in schools can help to tackle the “crisis of belonging” among pupils and help to reduce teacher shortages, the Education Secretary has said.

Bridget Phillipson has set out plans to use technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) as a “positive, radical, modernising force” in the education system to support staff and “deliver” for pupils.

Speaking at tech event The British Educational Training and Technology (Bett) Show in London on Wednesday, Ms Phillipson spoke of a system where teachers are “set free” by AI, meaning “less marking, less planning and less form planning”.

She went on: “Using AI to reduce workload will help unlock the recruitment and retention crisis that we face so that once again teaching can be a profession that sparks joy, not burnout, where teachers can focus on what really matters, teaching our children.”

The Education Secretary also wants schools to use data to tackle the “absence epidemic” and “get our kids back into school”.

Ms Phillipson announced that every secondary school trust and local authority in the country can now view, download and share a new attendance data summary.

She said: “Ultimately, our absence epidemic signals a crisis of belonging. Far too many children feel that they simply don’t belong in school. So it comes back to that precious relationship between teachers and students.”

The Department for Education (DfE) has said that tech firms – including Google, Microsoft, Adobe and Amazon Web Services – have helped to develop a set of expectations which AI tools should meet to be considered safe for classroom use.

The AI Product Safety Expectations in Education framework sets out safeguards, including enhanced filtering of harmful content.

The DfE also announced that all new teachers will be trained on the effective use of assistive technology to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

Ms Phillipson said: “The world of even five years ago is gone forever, now we must seize the opportunities of the future.

“We can hope for a brighter future for our children – delivered by a digital revolution in education.

“I will take up this great new technological era to modernise our education system, to back our teachers and to deliver better life chances for our children across the country.”