UK Christmas market has reviewed its security in wake of Magdeburg attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One of the UK’s biggest Christmas markets said it has reviewed its security processes in the wake of the attack on a German Christmas market which left five people dead and more than 200 injured.

Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market’s security processes were reviewed and discussed with a police security adviser after a BMW ploughed into customers at the busy festive market in Magdeburg on Friday evening.

It said no changes are required and all staff remain vigilant.

In light of last night's tragic events in Germany the processes were reviewed and discussed with the police security adviser. No changes are required and all staff remain vigilant. A joint statement from Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd and Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council

The PA news agency understands there is no specific intelligence indicating a threat to Christmas markets in the UK.

The threat level for the whole of the UK remains at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.

A joint statement from Frankfurt Christmas Market Ltd and Kurt Stroscher, Frankfurt City Council, said: “Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market has a robust security concept that is the result of multi-agency planning that includes police security and counter-terrorism specialists.

“In light of last night’s tragic events in Germany the processes were reviewed and discussed with the police security adviser. No changes are required and all staff remain vigilant.

“Incidents such as those now occurring in Magdeburg reaffirm the efforts of all those responsible for the Christmas market in Birmingham to constantly rethink and optimise the security concept and demonstrate the need to continue this with the aim of achieving the greatest possible safety for visitors.”

A Saudi doctor, identified by German media as Taleb A, is believed to have intentionally driven a BMW into the crowded market in Germany.

He describes himself as a former Muslim and has accused German authorities of failing to do enough to address what he called the “Islamism of Europe”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said nearly 40 of those hurt were “so seriously injured that we must be very worried about them”.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “horrified” by the “atrocious attack” .

The suspected attack comes eight years after an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

On December 19 2016, an Islamic extremist drove through a crowded market with a truck, killing 13 people and injuring dozens more.

The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

Earlier this week Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Jon Savell said police are “relying on the public” to spot suspected terror activity during the festive period as this year has seen a 50% rise in suspicious activity reports made to the anti-terror hotline.

The cause of the spike is uncertain but contacts are making a difference to investigations, according to Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP).

There were 52 more arrests for terrorism offences last year than in 2022 – an increase of 31% and the highest number in a single year since 2019.

Christmas shopping, festive markets, pantomimes and concerts could attract terror activity, CTP warned, as it reminded people “everyone has a role to play in keeping each other safe” by spotting and reporting suspicious activity.

CTP previously said it has more than 800 investigations under way, most in partnership with MI5, and it is working with intelligence services at MI5 and GCHQ to understand and prevent radicalisation.

It has stopped 43 late-stage attacks from taking place alongside MI5 – three were in the last 12 months.