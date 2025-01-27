Big Issue publishes its list of top ‘changemakers’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Big Issue has published a list of its so-called top 100 “changemakers”, including an 11-year-old boy and Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones.

The aim of the annual list is to recognise and praise notable activists, agitators and grassroots figureheads making an impact on society, as nominated by readers of the magazine.

The list includes those who have raised millions for charity, supported people living in extreme poverty and fought for changes to the law.

It includes barrister Christian Weaver who represented the family of Awaab Ishak during the inquest that changed housing nationally and Ruth Jones, who as well as her role in Gavin & Stacey, championed children’s hospice Ty Hafan, based in her alter ego Nessa’s home of Barry Island.

Steven Frayne – the magician previously known as Dynamo – nominated 11-year-old Travis Robinson from his hometown of Bradford, who was inspired by an interaction with a local homeless man to sell his toys to fund the start-up of a new food bank.

Other Changemakers include Maya Amangeldiyeva, who continued to run a food bank in Herne Bay after an assault and attempted arson attack; Blue Spirit Sailing, which takes young people experiencing a mental health challenge in the North East sailing; Aneysha Minocha, the inventor striving to decarbonise buildings across the world; and refugee football team Fair Shot FC.

Paul McNamee, editor of the Big Issue, said: “Against the backdrop of a madder, more divisive world, 2025’s Big Issue changemakers stand out for their selfless pursuit of justice and kindness for others.

He said: “This year’s list includes lawyers, inventors, entrepreneurs, footballers, sailors, singers, community leaders – from Changemakers who have changed UK law, to Changemakers who have changed things on their street corner.

“We are even celebrating our youngest ever Changemaker in 11-year-old marvel Travis, who fittingly hails from this year’s UK City of Culture, Bradford.

“Our partner Citroen have generously donated an electric van that will enable one of our most impressive Changemakers – Matthew’s House in Swansea – to make even more change in their community.”

The list is included in the latest edition of the Big Issue, which is on sale from Monday.