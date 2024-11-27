UK would respect domestic legal process on Netanyahu ICC arrest warrant – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK would respect the process set out under domestic legislation when it comes to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu, Downing Street said, after France suggested it might not enforce it.

The French Foreign Ministry said the Israeli prime minister benefits from immunity because Israel is not a member of the court.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “When it comes to the ICC judgment, as we’ve said previously, we’re not going to comment on specific cases, but we have a domestic legal process in the UK that follows the ICC Act of 2001 that includes various considerations as part of that process, including immunities.

“And that’s exactly why… we aren’t going to pre-empt the domestic legal process, which… has not been used in the UK before, as an ICC indictee has never travelled to the UK.”

He added: “We respect the process that is set out under our domestic legislation.”

He said it would be “wrong” to get ahead of the process, which has not been used before.

“This process has not been used in the UK before, because the UK has not been visited by an ICC indictee and if it was, if there was such a visit, then there would be a court process and due process would be followed in relation to those issues.”

The French Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, told parliament this week that France would “rigorously” respect its obligations under international law, a position echoed again by France’s foreign minister in a broadcast interview.

But in a subsequent written statement, the French Foreign Ministry argued that Mr Netanyahu and others affected benefit from immunity because Israel is not a member of the court.

It said this would be “taken into consideration if the ICC was to ask us for their arrest and handing over”.

The International Criminal Court issued warrants last week for Mr Netanyahu, his former defence minister and Hamas’ military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the 13-month war in Gaza.