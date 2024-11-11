Gary Lineker to leave Match Of The Day at end of the season – BBC News
The Sun reports Lineker will then leave the BBC after the 2026 World Cup.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Gary Lineker is set to leave his role presenting Match Of The Day at the end of the season, according to BBC News.
The former England striker will then leave the BBC after fronting the corporation’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, The Sun reports.
The 63-year-old took over as host of Match Of The Day in 1999, having started as a presenter on BBC Radio Five Live and Grandstand.
In the role, the former Leicester City striker would become the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, with his current annual salary estimated to be worth £1.35 million.
In March last year, Lineker briefly stepped away from presenting the programme after his tweet about the British government’s asylum policy sparked a row about BBC presenters expressing political views on social media.
In August 2016 he made good on an earlier promise to present the show in his underpants after his boyhood club Leicester won the Premier League.