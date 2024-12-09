Lammy brands Assad rat of Damascus who fled to Russia with tail between his legs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

David Lammy has branded Bashar Assad as the “rat of Damascus” who fled to Russia with his “tail between his legs”.

The Foreign Secretary said the new Labour administration resisted any calls to re-engage with Syria under Mr Assad’s rule as the former president was a “monster”.

Making a statement to the Commons following the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war, Mr Lammy told MPs: “We said no because Assad was a dictator, whose sole interest was his wealth and his power. And we said no because Assad is a criminal who defied all laws and norms to use chemical weapons against the Syrian people.

“We said no because Assad is a butcher with the blood of countless innocents on his hands, and we said no because Assad was a drug dealer.”

Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchmen, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran David Lammy

Mr Lammy said the UK Government knew Mr Assad was “never, ever going to change”, adding: “There were those who used to call Assad the lion of Damascus.

“Now we see the reality: Assad is the rat of Damascus, fleeing to Moscow with his tail between his legs. How fitting he should end up there.”

The Cabinet minister said the fall of the Assad regime was also a “humiliation” for Russia and Iran.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity this brings the people of Syria.

“Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchmen, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran. Iran’s so-called axis of resistance is crumbling before our eyes.”

Mr Lammy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to “prop up Assad for more than a decade”, adding: “All that he’s got for this is a fallen dictator, filing for asylum in Moscow.

“He says he wants to return Russia to its imperial glory, but after more than 1,000 days he has not subjugated Ukraine. Putin’s fake empire stops short just a few miles out of Donetsk.”