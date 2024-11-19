Original Bee Gees star Colin Petersen dies at 78

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Colin Petersen, the original drummer in the Bee Gees, has died aged 78, his representatives have confirmed.

The music star, who joined brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in the 1960s and played on hit tracks including I Started A Joke, To Love Somebody and I Just Gotta Get A Message To You, died on Monday.

He contributed to four Bee Gees albums, including several songs on 1970’s Cucumber Castle album, before leaving the group.

It was an honour to have called him my friend. Manager, Greg Shaw

Over the last five years, Petersen has played with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute show, his publicist Sue Camilleri confirmed.

Best of the Bee Gees production manager Gary Walker said Petersen had played a show on Saturday and he was “happy and his usual cheeky self” on Sunday.

“It was very sudden,” he told the PA news agency, confirming Petersen died in his sleep early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, manager Greg Shaw said in a statement given to PA: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.

“His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.

“It was an honour to have called him my friend.”

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said in a statement given to PA: “Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe.

“We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country.

“He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever.”

Bee Gees star Maurice died unexpectedly in 2003 at the age of 53 due to complications from a twisted intestine while his twin Robin died in 2012, aged 62, from liver and kidney failure after battling colorectal cancer.

Before his music career, Petersen was a child actor, starring in the title role of the 1956 Australian film Smiley – a character which earned him his nickname.

Petersen is survived by his two sons Jaime and Ben.