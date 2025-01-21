Pauline Quirke steps away from acting following dementia diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia and will step away from acting, her husband has announced.

Steve Sheen said the actress, 65, will retire from “all professional and commercial duties” following a diagnosis in 2021.

In a statement, he said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline’s decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

“Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

“Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people’s progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence.”

The celebrated actress rose to fame for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous on long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather, winning a British Comedy Award for the role.

She has also starred in ITV drama Broadchurch, Emmerdale and BBC series The Sculptress, the psychological thriller based on Minette Walters’s novel about convicted murderer Olive Martin.

In 2022, Quirke was awarded an MBE, recognising her dedication to charitable causes, contributions to the entertainment industry and work with young people.

“Her acting career has now come to a close, but PQA, with its network of approximately 250 academies and over 15,000 students across the UK, remains robust and will continue to operate as normal in accordance with Pauline’s ideology,” Sheen said.

“We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren.”

The couple have “pledged future support to Alzheimer’s Research UK and will be working alongside the charity to drive funds for research and awareness of dementia”, the charity said.

Sheen, who has been married to Quirke since 1996, praised the work Scott Mitchell, the husband of late actress Dame Barbara Windsor, has done with Alzheimer’s Research UK in her name and added: “When we feel able, we will also align ourselves with the charity.”

EastEnders and Carry On actress Dame Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 and died in 2020 aged 83.

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are saddened to hear of Pauline’s diagnosis and send our best wishes to her, Steve and the wider family.

“The family should be praised for making the brave decision to make her diagnosis public, which will not only provide more freedom for them, but also raise such vital awareness of the condition.

“We’re so grateful that Pauline and Steve have pledged to support our work when the time is right. We look forward to working with them to raise further awareness of dementia and funds for research.”