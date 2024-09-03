Mother of Baby P back in jail after licence conditions breach

Support truly

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, is back behind bars two years after being freed from jail.

Tracey Connelly was recalled to prison for breaching her licence conditions in a move authorised by Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Connelly left prison in July 2022 after the Parole Board ruled she was suitable for release in May that year.

A Prison and Probation Service spokeswoman said: “Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to prison if they break the rules.”

Now in her 40s, Connelly was jailed in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

She was released on licence in 2013 but recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

Connelly will have to face the Parole Board again at a later date in order to be considered for re-release.