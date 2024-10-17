Shoreham air crash pilot’s flying licences formally revoked by aviation body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The pilot involved in the Shoreham Airshow disaster where 11 men died will not get his flying licence back after losing a challenge to aviation chiefs.

Andrew Hill, 60, appealed the bid to revoke his private and commercial permits in a two-day hearing in front of a Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) panel in London on October 2 and 3.

But in a letter published by the authority on Thursday, it said it was “appropriate” to uphold the decision.

A CAA spokeswoman said: “Following a public hearing on a challenge by Andrew Hill to a UK Civil Aviation Authority proposal to revoke his pilot and flight radio telephony licences, the Civil Aviation Authority’s decision panel has confirmed that proposal and Andrew Hill’s licences will now formally be revoked.

“Following the crash at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 in which 11 people died, Andrew Hill’s licences were suspended, and he has been unable to fly in the UK since then.

“The thoughts of everyone at the UK Civil Aviation Authority remain with those affected by the tragic crash.”

Eleven men were killed when Mr Hill crashed into the A27 road while performing a manoeuvre at the Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex on August 22, 2015.

His licence was suspended by the CAA following the incident in a Hawker Hunter plane.

Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but, after a trial, was found not guilty in March 2019.

West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield ruled at an inquest in December 2022 that his significant errors and “poor” flying led to the 11 men being unlawfully killed.

Reacting to the CAA’s decision, Giovanna Chirico, who lost her fiancee Mark Trussler in the crash, told the PA news agency: “I’m glad he was refused getting his flying licence back.”

She accused him of showing “no remorse” to the families or for the lives he took away, adding: “He has continued living his life while we have all continued to this day struggling with the loss of our loved ones.

“This outcome was what we were all hoping for and at least we know for sure now he can’t put any other family through what he’s put us 11 families through.”

East Worthing and Shoreham MP, Tom Rutland, also said: “People across Shoreham will never forget that awful day and were outraged upon hearing that Mr Hill was applying to fly again, and the families and friends of those who lost their lives have had to relive their trauma and pain during Mr Hill’s attempt to regain his licence.

“It could not be clearer that he is simply not fit to sit in a cockpit.”

He added he hoped the CAA’s decision provides the families and community with “reassurance they have long needed that Mr Hill will never pilot a plane again.”

Mr Hill’s legal representation has been contacted for comment.