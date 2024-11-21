Gendered vocabulary should be removed from pregnancy care, suggests Labour MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Labour MP has suggested that gendered vocabulary should be removed from pregnancy care and parenthood, as he called for “greater awareness” of trans men who have given birth.

Alex Sobel argued that failing to ask trans men if there is a possibility they could be pregnant before hospital treatment could result in “serious consequences”.

Speaking during a debate focused on International Men’s Day, Mr Sobel began his speech by saying: “Trans men are men.”

He told the Commons: “Trans men and trans masculine people face a number of barriers in accessing equal quality healthcare on the NHS, waiting lists to receive top surgery on the NHS are in excess of four to five years just for a consultation in England, and waiting lists are growing.

Across the NHS there needs to be a greater awareness of trans men and trans masculine people who have given birth Alex Sobel

“This leaves a situation where trans men and trans masculine individuals are forced to pay for private care, which not everyone can do, as we know. Or to put up with dysphoria and other associated mental health impacts, for which there is a lack of sector-wide support and training.

“Top surgery drastically improves wellbeing and saves lives.”

The MP for Leeds Central and Headingley added: “Across the NHS there needs to be a greater awareness of trans men and trans masculine people who have given birth.

“For example (if) a trans man is not asked whether he could pregnant before receiving a dose of radiation, there could be serious consequences. We can begin by removing gendered vocabulary from pregnancy care and parenthood.”

Mr Sobel described the experience of journalist Freddy McConnell who was “unable to be listed as his child’s father”.

He continued: “The High Court ruled that even though he was considered (a) man by law and had a gender recognition certificate to prove it, he could not appear on his child’s birth certificate as father or even parent.

“The same problems occur in access to cervical cancer treatment, currently a trans man or non-binary person with a male sex mark on their NHS record will not be included in the recall system.

“In this area the law is all over the place, there needs to be more input from trans people themselves.”

Intervening, Labour former minister Dawn Butler said: “Trans men are often missed out of the trans debate, but also are subject to some real cruel behaviour and often suffer violence against them, such as rape, and it’s under-reported.”