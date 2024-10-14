Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hoyle: Alex Salmond leaves a deep and lasting legacy

The Commons Speaker led tributes in Westminster following Mr Salmond’s death.

Richard Wheeler
Monday 14 October 2024 10:01
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to Alex Salmond (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to Alex Salmond (Belinda Jiao/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Alex Salmond leaves a “deep and lasting legacy” following his sudden death, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said as he led Commons tributes to the former Scottish first minister.

Mr Salmond, who led the SNP before later founding the Alba Party, died from a suspected heart attack during a trip to North Macedonia.

The 69-year-old was elected as an MP for the Banff and Buchan constituency in 1987 and later represented Gordon.

He leaves a deep and lasting legacy behind him

Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay told MPs: “He served the people of Scotland for over 30 years as a member of this House, a member of the Scottish Parliament and, of course, two terms as first minister of Scotland.

“He was a tireless campaigner for Scottish independence, securing the UK government’s agreement for the 2014 referendum and playing a leading role in the Yes campaign.

“His final departure from this House was in 2017. It marked the first occasion in more than three decades when he was not serving in an elected role at either here or Holyrood.

“He leaves a deep and lasting legacy behind him. His sudden death at the weekend came as a complete shock and the thoughts of this whole House are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Sir Lindsay said there would be time for MPs to pay tribute to Mr Salmond after defence questions on Monday afternoon.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in