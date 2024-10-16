Private individual pays for repatriation of Alex Salmond’s body

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A private individual will pay for the repatriation of Alex Salmond’s body, the PA news agency understands.

Mr Salmond died after suffering a heart attack in North Macedonia on Saturday, where he was attending a conference.

Tory MP and friend of Mr Salmond, Sir David Davis, had pushed for the RAF to be used to bring his body back from the city of Ohrid.

But the PA news agency understands a private flight will be chartered and paid for by an unknown individual to return him to Scotland.

No timeline for Mr Salmond’s repatriation has been publicly announced.

Reports on Wednesday also suggest there will be a public memorial service held for Mr Salmond, although no details have yet been finalised.

Tributes were paid to the former SNP leader in the House of Commons on Wednesday, with the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer describing him as a “monumental figure in Scottish and UK politics”, who left a “lasting legacy”.

Both Tory leader Rishi Sunak and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also paid tribute.