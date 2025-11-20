Next year's UN climate talks set for Turkey, as Australia backs out of bid in compromise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turkey will host next year's annual United Nations climate talks, as Australia late Wednesday bowed out of the race to host the conference after a protracted standoff.

As Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke at the U.N. conference, this year being hosted by Brazil, Australia’s Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced on the sidelines that his country had officially pulled out.

While Turkey won the bid to host the climate conference in the resort city of Antalya, Bowen is expected to act as president of next year’s negotiations, part of a compromise he said had been worked out with Turkey.

“Obviously, it would be great if Australia could have it all," Bowen said. “But we can’t have it all.”

As president of the negotiations, Bowen said he would have all the powers to “handle the negotiations, to appoint co-facilitators, to prepare draft text, and to issue the cover decision.”

Environmental group Greenpeace called the arrangement “highly unusual.”

“Whatever the forum, whoever the president, the urgency and focus cannot change, and phasing out fossil fuels and ending deforestation must be at the core of the COP31 agenda," said David Ritter, who leads Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

Ethiopia was announced as host for COP32 earlier this week. Other nations, including India, have already bid to host the talks the year after that.

