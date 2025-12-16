Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Trump expands travel ban, adding 5 more countries and imposing new limits on others

The Trump administration is expanding its travel ban to include five more countries and impose new limits on others

Rebecca Santana
Tuesday 16 December 2025 15:04 EST
Trump
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Trump administration is expanding its travel ban to include five more countries and impose new limits on others.

This move Tuesday is part of ongoing efforts to tighten U.S. entry standards for travel and immigration. The decision follows the arrest of an Afghan national suspect in the shooting of two National Guard troops over Thanksgiving weekend.

