Trump administration is firing 2,000 USAID workers and putting thousands of others on leave
The Trump administration says it's eliminating 2,000 posts at the U.S. Agency for International Development and placing all but a fraction of others worldwide on leave
The Trump administration said Sunday that it is eliminating 2,000 posts at the U.S. Agency for International Development and placing all but a fraction of others worldwide on leave.
The notices were sent to USAID workers and viewed by The Associated Press.
It comes after a federal judge allowed the administration to move forward with pulling thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the United States and around the world. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols rejected pleas to keep his temporary stay on the government’s plan in a lawsuit from employees.