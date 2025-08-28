Trump administration asks military base outside Chicago for support on immigration operations

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Thursday 28 August 2025 10:00 EDT
The Trump administration has asked a military base outside Chicago for support on immigration operations, the base said Thursday, signaling a push a push to expand its law enforcement crackdown to other cities.

The Department of Homeland Security has asked Naval Station Great Lakes for “limited support in the form of facilities, infrastructure, and other logistical needs to support DHS operations,” said Matt Mogle, spokesperson for the base 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Chicago.

He said no decisions have been made on the request and that the base has not received an official request to support a National Guard deployment.

