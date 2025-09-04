Travis Kelce on what's changed since his engagement to Taylor Swift: 'I got one more ring'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and three-time Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce made teammate Patrick Mahomes and reporters laugh on Thursday when asked what has changed in his life since announcing his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift last week.

“I got one more ring for it,” Kelce said at a news conference in Sao Paulo ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “Life has been fun.”

“I love when the lights are bright,” Kelce added, without mentioning whether Swift is going to make an appearance at NeoQuimica Arena for the game.

Neither the NFL nor Corinthians, the soccer club that owns the stadium, confirmed the superstar will be in attendance. Several Brazilian media outlets have reported that local TV stations are preparing for that possibility.

Kelce said he is already used to having “a lot more eyes” on what he does because of his fiancee and said he now understands what it is to “live life on a high.”

Earlier, coach Andy Reid said the off-the-field attention hasn't changed Kelce as player, and praised the veteran tight end's efforts during the offseason.

Kelce and Swift were seen in public for the first time since announcing their engagement last week when they attended a college football game between Nebraska and Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium. The 35-year-old played for the Bearcats.

Kelce added that he was enthusiastic about playing an international game, despite the 12-hour flight to Sao Paulo.

“We are trying to take this game worldwide,” he said. “We have a good following here. That matters too.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl