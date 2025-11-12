Court denies Rapper Tory Lanez's appeal of his conviction in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A California court on Wednesday denied rapper Tory Lanez's appeal of his guilty verdict on charges he fired a gun at Megan Thee Stallion.

A three-judge panel from the California 2nd District Court of Appeal issued a ruling saying they affirm in full his conviction on three felony counts. They did not publicly release an opinion with their reasoning.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan testified during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding together with two others.

She had bullet fragments in both feet that had to be surgically removed. It wasn’t until months after the shooting that she publicly identified Lanez as the person who had fired the gun.

Attorneys for Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday's ruling. They can petition to have the California Supreme Court hear the appeal. A representative for Megan also didn't immediately answer an email seeking comment.

Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence at the California Men's Colony near San Luis Obispo, California. He was moved there after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Authorities did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but a message posted on the rapper’s Instagram account Monday evening said Lanez was stabbed 14 times and both his lungs collapsed.

The 32-year-old Canadian Lanez began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major label albums, two of which reached the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.