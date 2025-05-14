Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tom Cruise returns to Cannes with 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning'

Three years after Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick” flew into the Cannes Film Festival, he’s coming back Wednesday to the Croisette with “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 May 2025 00:08 EDT

Three years after Tom Cruise and “Top Gun: Maverick” flew into the Cannes Film Festival, he's coming back Wednesday to the Croisette with “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning.”

Christopher McQuarrie's latest “Mission: Impossible” installment is the biggest Hollywood tentpole wading ashore in Cannes this year, which will only magnify the spotlight on Cruise's Cannes return.

In 2022, Cruise received an honorary Palme d'Or from the festival and the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere included an impressively timed jet fly over. Whether the 62-year-old Cruise has anything up his sleeve this time will be much anticipated at Cannes. On Sunday, Cruise climbed atop the roof of the British Film Institute in London.

“The Final Reckoning,” which launched in Tokyo last week, opens in North American theaters on May 23.

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

