Photos show a water buffalo festival in Thailand at the start of harvest season

Sakchai Lalit
Monday 06 October 2025 06:40 EDT

The humble water buffalo has become a prized show animal in Thailand. They were celebrated Monday at an annual buffalo racing festival and beauty pageant in the city of Chonburi. These days tractors have largely replaced the buffalo for heavy farm work. But the contests have sparked a renewed interest in the animals. The festival held at the end of the 11th lunar month celebrates the start of harvest season and the animals that once were vital to Thai agriculture.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

