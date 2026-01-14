Photos show rescue workers at scene of crane collapse and train derailment in Thailand

NewsPhotos show rescue workers at scene of crane collapse and train derailment in ThailandBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos show rescue workers at scene of crane collapse and train derailment in ThailandShow all 10 A construction crane fell onto a moving passenger train on Wednesday, causing a fiery derailment that killed over 20 people in northeastern Thailand. ___This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutThailand
