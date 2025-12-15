Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has home broken into during Titans' road trip to San Francisco

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The home of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was burglarized while he was on the road in San Francisco, the team said Monday.

Simmons posted several Instagram stories that implied he returned from the Titans’ 37-24 road loss against the 49ers to discover his home had been broken into. One of his social media posts included footage from what appears to be a home security system showing two masked people entering his house through the patio at about 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday.

“Team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover items stolen from Jeff Simmons’ house. No residents were home during the burglary,” the team said in a statement.

Simmons expressed relief that his family wasn’t home.

“What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic (expletive) you can have but this is crazy!” he said in one of his social media posts.

Simmons became the sixth player on record to notch a sack, forced fumble and touchdown in a single game on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler got loose in the end zone and quarterback Cam Ward scrambled before finding him for a 1-yard touchdown catch — the second receiving touchdown of Simmons' career.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the break-in was related to past burglaries at the homes of professional athletes. The FBI warned leagues in December 2024 about crime organizations that allegedly targeted the homes of Luca Doncic, Bobby Portis, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. Investigators believed organized theft groups from South America were behind the crimes at the time, breaking into athletes’ homes while they’re known to be on the road with their teams.

