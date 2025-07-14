Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 1,500 tarantulas have been seized after being hidden in chocolate spongecake boxes and shipped to an airport.

The tarantulas were found inside plastic containers that had been hidden in the cake boxes which were then shipped to Cologne Bonn airport, western Germany.

Customs officials were alerted to the package, which arrived from Vietnam, by a “noticeable smell” that didn't resemble the expected aroma of the 7 kilograms (about 15 pounds) of the confectionery treats.

"My colleagues at the airport are regularly surprised by the contents of prohibited packages from all over the world, but the fact that they found around 1,500 small plastic containers containing young tarantulas in this package left even the most experienced among them speechless,” Cologne customs office spokesman Jens Ahland said in a statement.

The tarantulas were being shipped to Cologne Bonn airport, western Germany. (Haupzollamt Koeln via AP) ( (Haupzollamt Koeln via AP) )

Ahland hailed an “extraordinary seizure," but one that "saddens us to see what some people do to animals purely for profit.”

Many of the eight-legged creatures didn't survive the trip, in a suspected violation of German animal-welfare rules, while survivors were given to the care of an expert handler, the office said. Reached by phone, Ahland said that the estimated value of the shipment was being assessed.

Criminal proceedings are underway against the intended recipient in the Sauerland region, east of the airport, in part for alleged violations of failure to pay the proper import duties and make the proper customs declarations, the office said.

The tarantulas were discovered about three weeks ago, but the customs office only made the images public on Monday.