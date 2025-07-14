Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
1,500 tarantulas seized at airport after being smuggled in chocolate spongecake boxes

Customs officials were tipped off by a ‘noticeable smell’ that didn't resemble the expected aroma

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 July 2025 08:59 EDT
Around 1,500 tarantulas have been seized after being hidden in chocolate spongecake boxes and shipped to an airport.

The tarantulas were found inside plastic containers that had been hidden in the cake boxes which were then shipped to Cologne Bonn airport, western Germany.

Customs officials were alerted to the package, which arrived from Vietnam, by a “noticeable smell” that didn't resemble the expected aroma of the 7 kilograms (about 15 pounds) of the confectionery treats.

"My colleagues at the airport are regularly surprised by the contents of prohibited packages from all over the world, but the fact that they found around 1,500 small plastic containers containing young tarantulas in this package left even the most experienced among them speechless,” Cologne customs office spokesman Jens Ahland said in a statement.

The tarantulas were being shipped to Cologne Bonn airport, western Germany. (Haupzollamt Koeln via AP)
The tarantulas were being shipped to Cologne Bonn airport, western Germany. (Haupzollamt Koeln via AP) ((Haupzollamt Koeln via AP))

Ahland hailed an “extraordinary seizure," but one that "saddens us to see what some people do to animals purely for profit.”

Many of the eight-legged creatures didn't survive the trip, in a suspected violation of German animal-welfare rules, while survivors were given to the care of an expert handler, the office said. Reached by phone, Ahland said that the estimated value of the shipment was being assessed.

Criminal proceedings are underway against the intended recipient in the Sauerland region, east of the airport, in part for alleged violations of failure to pay the proper import duties and make the proper customs declarations, the office said.

The tarantulas were discovered about three weeks ago, but the customs office only made the images public on Monday.

