Gas explosion at Taiwan food court kills 1 and leaves 11 hospitalized
Fire authorities in Taiwan say a gas explostion at a department store killed one man and left 11 others hospitalized, fire authorities said
A gas explosion at a department store in Taiwan on Thursday killed one man and left 11 others hospitalized, fire authorities said.
The blast occurred at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. Among the 11 people who were hospitalized, four had no vital signs, the Taichung Fire Bureau said.
Dozens of firefighters were deployed to the scene at about 11:30 a.m. Parts of the building's exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.
Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau would focus on a rescue operation first, but an investigation was also underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.