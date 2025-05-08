Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

President Donald Trump's administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries

Lindsay Whitehurst
Thursday 08 May 2025 13:32 EDT
Trump
Trump (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries.

The emergency appeal asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Republican administration argues that the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security’s authority.

The order from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the administration from putting an early end to the immigrants' temporary legal status.

The case comes as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on immigration and dismantle Biden-era policies that created new and expanded pathways for people to live in the United States, generally for two years with work authorization.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in