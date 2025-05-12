Argentina’s Supreme Court finds archives linked to the Nazi regime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Argentine Supreme Court has found documentation associated with the Nazi regime among its archives including propaganda material that was used to spread Adolf Hitler’s ideology in the South American nation, a judicial authority from the court told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The court came across the material when preparing for the creation of a museum with its historical documents, the judicial authority said. The official requested anonymity due to internal policies.

Among the documents, they found postcards, photographs, and propaganda material from the German regime.

Some of the material “intended to consolidate and propagate Adolf Hitler’s ideology in Argentina, in the midst of World War II,” the official said.

The boxes are believed to be related to the arrival of 83 packages in Buenos Aires on June 20, 1941, sent by the German Embassy in Tokyo aboard the Japanese steamship “Nan-a-Maru.”

At the time, the German diplomatic mission in Argentina had requested the release of the material, claiming the boxes contained personal belongings, but the Customs and Ports Division retained it.

The president of the Supreme Court, Horacio Rosatti, has ordered the preservation of the material and a thorough analysis.

____

